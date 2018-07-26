Sir Alex Ferguson: Ex-Manchester United Manager Thanks Hospitals After Surgery [VIDEO]

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson says he would "not be sitting here today" without the "great care" of hospital staff after his surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.

Ferguson, 76, has spoken publicly for the first time since going home from the hospital in a video on social media.

The Scot also thanked well-wishers "for the support you have given me".

"It has made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I have received from all over the world," he added.

On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.







Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how.







Ferguson had emergency surgery on 5 May and was in intensive care for several days at Salford Royal Hospital.

His last public appearance was on 29 April at Old Trafford when he presented former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

In a 48-second video posted on Manchester United's Twitter account, Ferguson said: "I want to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today. Thank you from me and my family.

"The good wishes do resonate very strongly with me. Thank you for the support you have given me.

"I will be back later in the season to watch the team and, in the meantime, all the best to Jose Mourinho and the players."

Ferguson retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

The most successful manager in the history of the British game, his trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.