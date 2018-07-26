Yusif Basigi Reveals There Were Plans To Replace Princella Adubea From The Onset

Black Princesses Coach Yusif Basigi insists the team had plans of replacing injured forward Princella Adubea, when they discovered she won't be fit for the World Cup.

Coach Yusif Basigi named his 21 man squad for the World Cup on Wednesday leaving out the striker, who has been a key part of the teams qualification.

Adubea had a surgery on her knees which ruled her out of the competition next month. Coach Basigi, who would have been happy to have the striker in France indicated he has found good replacements in the team.

'The entire team has forgotten about Adobea, not that we don't care about her current situation or something like that but taking her to the tournament isn't something we taught of since day one, so she is someone that we didn't add to our team plan.'Basigi revealed.

'We have gotten a replacement for her because she was having backups who were playing already, so it has now become an opportunity for them to also show what they have in them'

The World Cup begins on August 5th, with the Black Princesses facing the host in the opener in Vannes.

Ghana will also face, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Below is the squad for the World Cup

Goalkeepers.

Agyemang Esther, Annan Martha, Mc Carthy Kerrie.

Defenders

Hagan Cecilia, Tweneboah Justice, Amoako Linda, Anane Belinda, Badu Evelyn, Agbonadzi Shine, Asamoah Joyce, Asuako Philicity.

Midfielders

Asantewaa Grace, Acheampong Grace, Abambila Ernestina, Anokye Olivia, Agyemang Adu.

Foward

Obeng Helena, Anima Ruth, Patience Peterson, Sandra Owusu Ansah, Rafia Alhassan.

