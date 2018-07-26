Elvis Opoku Confident Ahead Of AS Vita Clash In DR Congo

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku is optimistic of the chances of his side against AS Vita in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The Ghanaian Champions beat AS Vita 2-1 in Dormaa, to enhances their chances of progressing to the quarterfinals. However, a defeat in Congo could severely dent their hopes.

Opoku, who will miss the game due to the accumulation of two yellow cards is hopeful the team will return to Ghana with at least a point.

'I expect the team to play well and win or at least draw the match, we have the needed materials to do so,' Opoku told footballmadeinghana.com

'AS Vita are very good side and they have experience than us since they have played in this competition for many years but I believe in my team and I think Aduana can get at least a point'

Opoku also hinted that he is out of the game due to an accumulation of cards.

'I am not making the trip because I have 2 yellow cards. I am very confident that my colleagues will return with at least a point.'

Aduana currently lie second in group AS of the CAF Confederations Cup, behind Raja Casablanca by just a point and on same points with their opponents on Sunday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com