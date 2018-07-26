James Wiafe Returns To Dream FC Training After Long Injury Lay Off

Dreams FC midfielder, James Wiafe Iniesta has noted his gladness after coming back from a long injury lay off.

“I feel very glad to be back to the field and playing my football again as I always like to showcase my talent out there to everyone.”

The skilful player suffered an injury after the club’s G8 campaign in the offseason and has been on the sidelines since; only resuming training this month.

Speaking to Dreams media, Iniesta noted that the injury period was very difficult for him.

“It has been a very difficult period for me with the injury and although the recovery went on smoothly as planned, I sometimes felt frustrated at the fact that I couldn’t be of help to the team during the first half of the season.”

He also added that he is putting in an extra shift to regain his full fitness and be ready for whenever the league resumes.

“I just got back so I am not fully fit but I am working extra hard to get to my full fitness so that anytime the league resumes, I will be ready to help the team succeed.”

Iniesta was influential in club’s G8 win and will be expected to add more threat in the attacking play of the team.