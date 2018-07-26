Fenerbahce Confirm Deal For Swansea City Star Andre Ayew

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Swansea City for their Ghana superstar Andre Ayew.

The Istanbul side announced that they have reached an agreement with Swansea City club for a loan deal for Andre Ayew for a year.

"Our club has reached an agreement with the Swansea City Club for the option of joining Kadmromuz on loan for a year for Andre Ayew," said Andre Ayew, who is also a member of Ghana's National Team.

"He will sign the official contract after passing the medical checks. " the statement said.

The 28-year-old footballer plays for Swansea City and played teams like West Ham United and Marseille in the past.

