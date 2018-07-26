Swansea City Boss Potter Hails 'Very Professional' Andre Ayew Ahead Of Fenerbahce Switch

Swansea City boss Graham Potter has heaped praise on Ghana superstar Andre Ayew describing the winger as 'very professional' as he wraps up his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The deputy Ghana is joining Fenerbahce on a one-year loan with a view to a permanent deal which is expected to be wrapped up by Friday.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Swans from West Ham in January in a club-record deal on a three-and-a-half-year contract but his time in south Wales appears to be up.

Ayew left Swansea's pre-season tour of Austria to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Turkey, which requires international clearance.

Potter has hailed the work ethic of Ayew, revealing how the Ghana international has been committed to the stringent way of the Welsh side.

'From my perspective, he has been brilliant. He has applied himself in training, supported what we are trying to do and been very professional," Swansea manager Graham Potter said.

'He has been a joy to work with and we wish him the best.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com