"I Have No Ideas For FIFA Liaison Team"- New Edubiase Chief

Owner and bankroller of New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu has thrown shades at the FIFA Liaison team, insisting he has 'no ideas' to share with the two-man team who are asking for suggestions from clubs to restore football to normalcy.

All domestic football leagues have been halted following the revelations of the Anas video, which caught several top officials of Ghana Football on camera receiving cash gifts.

Government in its steps to dissolve the FA consulted with FIFA, who have initiated a liaison team to see to the running of International football in the country.

According to the vociferous football administrator, he is not happy by the running of football in the country and could quit following government's methods in restructuring the administration of the game.

"I have no idea for the liaison team. Whatever they intend to do, I'm with them. Nobody forced me to join football so I can quit at any time. I'm on record to have said that I will quit football last year but you can never say never in football.

"All my players are home, and there is too much pressure from the players. It was a worry for me but I'm okay', he told Zylofon FM.

However, this has been met with several confrontations for club owners, who believe their needs have been neglected as they continuously expand on their club without any football competition.