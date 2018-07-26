Andre Ayew Becomes Fourth Ghanaian Player To Join Fenerbahçe

Former West Ham United forward, Andre Ayew is set to become the fourth Ghanaian in history to play for Turkish giants, Fernabahce.

The English Championship side confirmed an agreement to loan the forward for one-season on Wednesday.

The Turkish giants will also have the option to purchase Ayew on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.

Ghana Legend Sam Johnson represented The Yellow Canaries from 1999-2003.

The bulky midfielder enjoyed a successful four-year stint at the club where he won the Super Lig in the 2001 season.

Inter Allies assistant coach, Yaw Preko was a member of the Ghana team that won the bronze medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, signed for the club in 1999 from Gaziantepspor. The striker spent one season at the club scoring 7 goals.

Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah also joined Fener in 2005 in an eight million euro deal to move from Juventus and enjoyed a successful first season as he helped the club win the league title.

Appiah quit the Turkish club in August 2008 in a row over the treatment he had received on a serious knee injury.