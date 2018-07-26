Didi Dramani Makes History, Become First Ghanaian Coach In UEFA Europa League

Mas-Ud Dramani has become the first Ghanaian coach to sit on the bench in the UEFA Europa League.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has been named among the assistant coaches of Danish side NordsjÃ¦lland for this season's competition.

The former Ghana youth development trainer is among six assistants coaches for the side in the magazine published by the club.

He is among the five coaches assisting head coach Kasper Hjulmand in their matches this season.

Dramani's place on the bench of NordsjÃ¦lland catapults him to one of the Ghanaian coaches with the best experience in top-flight European competition.

He grabbed his chance to work with the Danish side thanks to chairman Tom Vernon.

Vernon, who is the owner of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, recruited Dramani following the departure of one of their assistant coaches Otto Addo.

Dramani's stint with the Right to Dream Academy opened the Danish side interest because of the immense coaching ability he demonstrated.

He now gets the chance with the best coaches in the world while continuing to expand his horizon.

