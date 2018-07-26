Ebusua Dwarfs Coach Bashir Hayford Eyes Black Queens Job

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs Bashir Hayford has set his sights on the Black Queens coaching role.

The Ghana female senior national team are currently being handed by interim trainer Mercy Tagoe, who guided the team to win the maiden edition of the WAFU Women's Cup.

Bashir Hayford has been linked with the head coaching role of the team despite Tagoe's exploits with the side.

'I have heard news linking me to the job, and I will be glad to be the coach of the Queens because when you acquire the knowledge, you have to impacts the knowledge,' Hayford told Spice 91.9 FM in Takoradi.

The former AshantiGold SC trainer then added that he has no problem staying with the ladies because he has experience in doing that.

' That's not a problem, I can even massage them when I was Tema Secondary School, I was massaging the ladies who were athletes, am a PE man, I did First Aid at Cape Coast University which I had A'.

