Yaw Ackah Starts Training With Black Satellites Ahead Of Benin Clash

Former Bechem United midfielder Yaw Ackah has started training with Ghana's Under-20 team ahead of the 2019 Africa Youth Championship qualifier against Benin next month.

Ackah joined Boavista last year on transfer deadline day but was shipped to the side's youth set-up where he excelled in the Portuguese Youth Championship.

His electric display for the youth side did not go unnoticed as head coach Jorge SimÃ£o invited him to join the first team.

The 19-year-old's superlative performance has earned him a call-up into the Black Satellites team which is preparing for the much-talked-about Africa Youth Championship qualifier against Benin next month.

The Ghana FA Cup winner has begun training with the team at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

He is expected to play a crucial role for Jimmy Cobblah's side in the first leg tie at home.

