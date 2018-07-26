Hearts Of Oak Announce Date For Annual General Meeting

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited has announced 15th of August as the date for their Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting is expected to cover 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 seasons as well.

“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited is pleased to announce to all Phobians, especially its shareholders, that the club will hold it's 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 Annual General Meetings (AGMs) on Wednesday 15th August 2018”, a statement signed by the clubs Communications Manager Opare Addo stated.

The press release from the club indicates that this year’s Annual General Meeting is going to be held at the Civil Servants Auditorium-Ministries in Accra. The time for the meeting is 9:00 am.

They are therefore entreating all shareholders to take note of the communique and make their presence well felt at the event.

