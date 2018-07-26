Hearts Of Oak To Start Training At Pobiman From Monday

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced that they are moving their training sections from the Legon Ajax Park to their sporting facility at Pobiman from next week Monday going.

In a Press release dated 25th July 2018 and signed by Communications Manager for the club, Mr Kwame Opare Addo revealed this new arrangement.

“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited has announced that the team will begin training at Pobiman from Monday, July 30, 2018”, the press release stated.

The Phobians have been using the Legon Ajax Park as their training grounds for the past couple of years but it looks like they have finally finished something on their Pobiman land and can now train there.

Training at the Legon Ajax Park, the club is said to have been spending two hundred Ghana Cedis every day they trained on the grounds.

In the Press Release, Hearts of Oak also expressed their gratitude to the Management of the University of Ghana for giving them the opportunity to use their facility to train.

“The management is grateful to the University of Ghana School Authorities for the use of their facility at Legon for the past couple of years”.

Below is a Copy of the Press Release;

Pobiman Press Release.jpeg