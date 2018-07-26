Ghanaian Winger Bernard Morrison Denies Joining Chippa United

Former Ashantigold forward Bernard Morrison has denied joining Chippa United from Orlando Pirates.

The Ghanaian has confirmed his departure from Orlando Pirates but insists there is no truth to the rumours that's he's joined Chippa United.

Both clubs announced last week that Thamsanqa Sangweni had moved to Port Elizabeth, but there were contradictions regarding the futures of Morrison and Thabo Matlaba.

The Chilli Boys claimed they had also signed the latter two, which has not been corroborated by the Buccaneers. Matlaba is still on their books having reportedly declined a switch to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bernard Morisson has parted ways with Pirates but denied that contact had been made between his representatives and Chippa.

"Let me start by saying many thanks to the chairperson (Dr Irvin Khoza) and Orlando Pirates as a whole for opening up their home to me," the Ghanaian forward told Sports 24.

"Lastly, let me clear the air about my move to Chippa. There hasn't been any form of proper communication between my management and Chippa United.

"So, I don't acknowledge their statements and allow me to say that's fake news. (I have) not signed with Chippa United."

