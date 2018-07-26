Enoch Attah Agyei Handed U-20 Call Up Ahead Of Benin Qualifier

Azam FC star Enoch Attah Agyei has been handed a call-up into Ghana's Under-20 team ahead of the 2019 Africa Youth Championship qualifier against Benin next month, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 19-year-old is expected to arrive in Ghana on Friday to join the rest of his colleagues after being granted permission by the Tanzanian giants.

The exciting winger will be a key cog of Jimmy Cobblah's side ahead of the first leg tie at the Cape Coast stadium on August 5.

The hugely talented wideman has simply been outstanding since he joined Azam FC from Ghanaian side Medeama two seasons ago.

The natural left-footer has received multiple reviews in the East African country, churning out impressive displays on weekly basis.

He will be a key man for coach Jimmy Cobblah's side ahead of the crucial first leg tie at home.

Despite being restricted by minor injury and suspensions due to accumulated cards, the highly-rated youngster scored four goals and provided 15 assists in 25 appearances for Azam last season.

The Black Satellites saw their game with Benin halted following government's decision to place an injunction on all football activities after an investigative piece by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com