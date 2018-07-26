Kasim Nuhu Signing Delight TSG Hoffenheim Coach

TSG Hoffenheim head coach, Alexander Rosen has expressed his happiness after the signing of Kasim Nuhu.

The German Bundesliga side announced the signing of the Ghana international from Swiss Club Young Boys and penned down a five-year deal.

And Alexander Rosen believes the Ghanaian centre-half will add a lot to his side.

“Strong duel with great potential, which impresses immediately with its exceptional physique,” he told the Club’s website.

“Nuhu, who was initially trained as a central midfielder in youth, also has a “stable play structure and an extreme header strength, which will do us both on the defensive and on the offensive very well,” said Rosen.

The 22-year-old will immediately join the team’s preseason exercise as they prepare for the Bundesliga campaign which kicks off in few weeks’ time.