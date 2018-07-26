FIFA/CAF Liaison Team Assures National Teams Of Support

The Chairman of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) liaison team, Dr Kofi Amoah, has assured the three national teams currently camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram of government’s support to help them achieve their dreams in their respective international tournaments.

The FIFA/CAF liaison team yesterday interacted with the three teams, namely the national Under-20 female team (Black Princesses), the national Under-20 male team (Black Satellites) and the national Under-17 team (Black Starlets) and their technical men ahead of their upcoming assignments.

Dr Amoah, in the company of Mr Francis Oti Akenten, a member of the liaison team, and their PRO, Dan Kweku Yeboah, assured the players that the impasse between the government and the Ghana Football Association would in no way affect their activities, while encouraging them to focus on the task ahead to win laurels for the nation.

“As a nation, we are interested in you because you are one of us and we are also interested in you because in the modern world, nations compete on the field of sports to exhibit their organisational, training and strategic abilities through their young people. So in the recent World Cup, you saw nations selecting their people, wearing their jerseys and waving their flags to represent their nations.

He continued: “You have heard what is happening or happened with Ghana football but I don’t want you to be disturbed.

I want you to know that the government and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, support you and will not do anything to take away your dreams.

If anything at all, he will do what he can to help you accomplish your dreams.”

While assuring the players of the government’s support, Dr Amoah challenged the players to work hard at their respective tourneys to bring glory to the nation and also to be ambassadors of good behaviours while representing the country.

“This business of sports is a collective activity where you are at the apex and everybody is trying to assist but you, like in any endeavor worth of pursuit, must be honest with yourselves that this is something that I want to do and then you listen to your coaches and your technical people who are here to support you to develop”, he added.

Dr Amoah personally gave each member of the Black Princesses $100 to motivate them as they prepare to leave for Spain today for trial matches ahead of the FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup to be staged in France from August 4 to 20.

The FIFA/ CAF liaison team earlier met the technical directors in a closed-door meeting before interacting with the players.

In attendance were the Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah; Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo; Princesses’ coach, Yusif Basigi; Black Starlets coach, Abdul Karim Zito and his assistant, Yaw Preko, as well as some backroom staff of the various national teams.