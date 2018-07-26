CONFIRMED: Andre Ayew Joins Fenerbahce On Loan

English Championship side, Swansea City have agreed in principle a one year deal for Andre Ayew Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Ayew today left the Swans' pre-season tour in Austria to travel to Turkey for a medical ahead of his move to the Super Lig, which will be completed subject to international clearance.

The Turkish giants will also have the option to purchase Ayew on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.

The Swans re-signed Ayew from West Ham in a club-record deal in January 31 on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 28-year-old forward returned to Wales having left the Swans to join the Hammers for £20.5 million 18 months earlier.

Ayew, older brother of Swans frontman Jordan, first moved to SA1 from Marseille in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer.

Swans boss Graham Potter paid tribute Ayew for the commitment he has shown during pre-season.

“I understand the circumstances of the move – it’s part of the restructure of us going forward,” he said.

“From my perspective, he has been brilliant. He has applied himself in training, supported what we are trying to do and been very professional.

“He has been a joy to work with and we wish him the best.”