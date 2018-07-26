Juventus Intensify Pursuit Of Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng

Italian giants Juventus have intensified their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng following the likely departure of Daniele Rugani.

The Italian Champions are looking for a replacement for Rugani, who could join Chelsea in the coming days. Meanwhile, Juventus will face competition from Manchester United and most recently PSG for the signature of the Germany defender.

Juventus have made a statement of intent in building a solid team to win the Champions League following their dominance of the Scudetto by the signing of the five-time footballer of the year Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Old Ladies are also pushing for the signature of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, having already acquired the services of Emre Can from Liverpool.

Jerome Boateng admitted at the World Cup he was interested in taking a new adventure outside of Germany and Italy could be a favourable destination. He could join his senior brother Kevin Prince Boateng, who signed for Sassuolo from Frankfurt this summer.

