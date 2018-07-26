Black Players Suffer In North African Countries, Says Burkina Faso Striker Aristide Bance

Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance has accused Egypt and other North African countries of racism and attacked management of his club Al Masry.

Bance is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury he sustained during Al Masry's 2-0 victory over UD Songo in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

'CAF president wanted to know why African teams like Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt did not go far in this World Cup. I would like to tell him to give a look at African football a little bit. I think there is an injustice,' Bance said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

'Africans who are playing in our continent are treated as slaves. The CAF president must look at this issue because I think too much is too much.'

'A lot of our black brothers who are suffering in countries like Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt. I have a friend who just wrote to me earlier and we play in the same club, he is there in Egypt. They confiscated his passport and falsified a document to say that he received all his due payments and the Egyptian FA there support the club. The case is very serious. We Africans with dark skin, we are not respected.'

On multiple occasions during the preceding season, the Burkina Faso international fled Egypt without a previous notice to his parent club.

'Football is not slavery but over there, there is slavery in Egypt. It has to stop, I was a victim of that, I am talking about it and nothing will fear me. Foreign players normally have the right to a residence permit. But there [in Egypt] most foreigners do not have the residence card. They are given a visa for three to four months. When the visa expires, you have to leave the country. And when you do not leave every day there is a penalty.'

'There are a lot of players out there who have to pay those penalties but have no money. The clubs abandon them in the street.'

'That's why Egypt failed in the World Cup because you are bad in your country. As long as you continue to be bad, your national team will be similar,' he concluded.