Bursaspor Set To Hijack Majeed Waris' Move To Saint-Etienne

Turkish top flight side Bursaspor have emerged a possible destination for Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris who is on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side, Saint Etienne.

According to Turkish tabloids, the Ghana International, who recently signed for Portuguese giants Porto could join his former club.

Waris is expected to join the French side on an initial loan deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 26-year-old has arrived in Saint-Etienne to complete formalities ahead of the official announcement.

The Turkish media Olay reveals that Bursaspor, who is seeking an offensive reinforcement for this summer, would be interested in reuniting with the forward.

If he opts to move to Turkey, Waris would be only the fourth forward on the club's roaster includingPapis Cisse, Seydou Doumbia and Marcio Mossoro.

