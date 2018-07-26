Joseph Alfred Duncan Attracting Interest From Clubs In England And Turkey

Sassuolo midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan is attracting interest from clubs in England and Turkey.

Corriere dello sport is reporting on Wednesday several unnamed clubs in the two countries have been keeping tabs on the Ghanaian.

The 25-year-old has been a subject of intense interest from several clubs including Inter Milan, who have been chasing him for months.

It has been widely claimed he will be the new addition to the Nerazzurri after completing a deal for compatriot Kwadwo Asamoah.

The Ghana star is in hot demand following a remarkable performance for the Serie A side last season.

Sassuolo has turned down the offer from Inter, who are keen to re-sign the Ghana international.

Media reports have claimed the club will not part ways with the player for less than â‚¬20 million.

Duncan is a hot commodity after a fabulous season at Sassuolo, where he scored once in 24 appearances for the side last term.

The Nerazzurri's are keen to bring the midfielder back to the San Siro, where he failed to cement his place in his first spell at the club in 2012.

Duncan is accustomed to Italian football having featured for Livorno, Sampdoria and recently Sassuolo.

The box-to-box midfielder is valued at 20 million Euros with Inter rivals AC Milan believed to be also interested in his signature.

