Benjamin Tetteh Eyes Spartak Subotica Scalp In Europa League Playoff

Spartak Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh is confident about his side chances against Spartak Subotica in the UEFA Europa League playoff.

The 21-year-old got off to a perfect start at his new club when he scored on his debut in their 2-0 win over Opava.

And the Ghanaian is looking forward to improving on his stock.

"I think the initial result is very good for us. Each of us will be a little more confident now and we can all benefit from winning, "Benjamin Tetteh." he said

Prague will hope to overcome the Serbian obstacle as they aim to make the group stage of the competition.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com