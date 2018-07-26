Stephen Appiah Accepts Ambassadorial Role For The Big Millennium Marathon

Stephen Appiah, Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars and former skipper of the national football team, the Black Stars, has been handed an "Ambassadorial Role" for the upcoming "Big Millennium Marathon" fixed for September 22, 2018.

According to Ambassador Ashim Morton, Founder and Executive Director of the Millennium Marathon, the ex-captain who has of late been leading fitness programmes was enthused about the 2018 Big Millennium Marathon and would support fully.

He said Appiah would be joining the host of ambassadors like Joselyn Dumas, Nana Aba Anamuah, D Flex, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Roddy Naa Ashokor, Akoto De-Gross and others to lead in the promotion of the event and also be on the streets to encourage people to run for fitness.

According to Ambassador Morton, this year's events were going to be exceptional as more foreigners have expressed interest in coming to Ghana to compete and called on local athletes to train hard to win the $2, 500 at stake for the winners in both male and female categories.

He said 'we are looking forward to an exciting fourth edition of the Millennium Marathon, which takes off on the 22nd of September 2018. This year 10,000 runners would Run The Change in Them and bring the city of Accra together to celebrate the joy of running and Sports".

A special raffle draw has been introduced to reward a lucky runner who participates in any of our races.

Any runner who finished either the half marathon of the 5k race is eligible to enter the draw with the runner receiving a Brand new Nissan Kicks from Japan Motors'.

Some companies supporting the event are Twellium, producers of Verna Mineral Water and Run Energy Drink, Elite Sports, Blue Skies, Papaye, Japan Motors, Allianz Insurance, Can-West, Unilever, Whirlpool, Accra Mall, Emirates, Royal Habits, Wigal, ddp, MTN, MenzGold, NLA, Garmin and others.