FIFA U-20 WWC: Dr Kofi Amoah Implores Black Princesses To Make Ghana Proud At World Cup

Leading member of the CAF/FIFA two-man liaison team, Dr Kofi Amoah has entreated the Black Princesses to make an impact in the upcoming FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in France.

On Tuesday, Dr Amoah and his assistant, Mr Francis Oti Akenteng visited the Princesses in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence before they enplane to France for the competition on Monday.

The team used the opportunity to visit the Black Starlets and the Black Satellites, who are due for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 World Cup in France, West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B African qualifier and the African U-20 qualifiers respectively urged them to go all out and give their maximum best despite the challenges in Ghana Football.

'A lot is happening in Ghana, but this is the time for you all to carry the flag of Ghana and make us proud.

'You are ambassadors for Ghana and the President of the Republic Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo as well as the Minister for Youth and Sports Mr Isaac Asiamah are proud of you and they hope you would not let the nation down,' he added.

Rafia Alhassan, captain for the Black Princesses expressed appreciation to the Liaison Team for their visit and promised on behalf of the team that they would give their maximum best when they start their World Cup journey on 5th August 2018 as they take on host nation France.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com