Jordan Ayew Second Most Fouled Player In England Last Season

According to Opta, Ghana forward, Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew was the second most fouled player in the English Premier League last season.

The statistics revealed that the 26-year-old endured the hard tackles than Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Tottenham Hotspurs's Dele Alli and Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez.

The Ghanaian was fouled 87 times, five more than Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

The former Marseille enjoyed a fabulous run with the Swans last term but could not help them avoid the drop.

Below is the full statistics

