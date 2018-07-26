"Let’s Encourage More Ex-Footballers Into Coaching" – Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, former Black Stars player, has appealed to his colleagues to consider taking up coaching courses, after retiring from active football.

He said, former players have a lot of experience to bear on the development of the game, therefore their involvement in coaching would be important for the development of young talents for the nation.

Kingston, who is now a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) License A coaching certificate holder, said that the authorities should encourage more of the ex-footballers into coaching since most of them feel 'shy' to be in the dugouts.

He congratulated some of his colleagues who had to pick up their coaching badges and urged others to follow in their footsteps.

'I would always urge my colleagues to go into coaching. I was pretty happy when Essien told me that he got his UEFA B license because some of my colleagues are shy to be on the touchlines,' Kingston said.

'It would help our football. It would develop our football well. People like Michael Essien, John Painstil, Richard Kingston and myself are into coaching and we are ready to share our experience with others.