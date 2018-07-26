Leicester City Open Talks With Swansea City Over Jordan Ayew

Leicester City have opened talks with Swansea City about a potential deal for attacker Jordan Ayew as Claude Puel chases reinforcements.

The Foxes have enjoyed a strong transfer window so far this summer after signing goalkeeper Danny Ward, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison.

However, a replacement for Riyad Mahrez will be needed after the Algerian's big-money move to Manchester City, but manager Puel seems to have his sights on the Ghana international.

Reports suggest that Leicester has joined Fulham in the race to acquire the 26-year-old's signature.

The newly-promoted side's 8 million bid for the former Olympique Marseille forward was rebuffed by the Swans, and it remains to be seen if Leicester City can offer more for the player.

Ayew scored seven goals and two assists in 36 Premier League games last season as Swansea suffered relegation to the Championship.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com