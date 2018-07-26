Levante Keen To Sign Raphael Dwamena As Alternative For Injured Emmanuel Boateng

Emmanuel Boateng's latest injury setback could have prompted Levante to come for Raphael Dwamena as an alternative.

Boateng, 22, is expected to be out between 4-6 weeks with a meniscus injury, prompting the decision to look for an alternative ahead of the La Liga season.

The Ghanaian suffered the setback during his side's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly.

Now Levante medical services have confirmed the African talent will require between 4-6 weeks to recover.

The depressing news had led to attempt to sign compatriot Raphael Dwamena in a short-term measure ahead of his recovery.

The future of the Ghanaian has been hugely speculated with a number of clubs in Europe interested in his signature.

English side Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly renewed their interest in the striker after failing to sign him in the January transfer due to fitness concerns.

The Black Star scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 competitive games for FC Zurich last season.

He is valued at 2.5 million Euros.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com