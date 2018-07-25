John Antwi Scores For Misr El Makasa In Preseason Win

Former Dreams FC forward, John Antwi was on target for his club, Misr El Makasa in a 2-1 friendly win over Ismailia on Wednesday.

This was Misr El Makasa’s last friendly game ahead of the new Egyptian Football season and Antwi was on hand to help his team to the victory and boost their confidence ahead of the new season.

The 2018/19 Egyptian Football season is set to begin next week with Misr El Makasa facing off with FC Smouha and John Antwi will be looking to better his tally of 16 goals he bagged in the previous season.