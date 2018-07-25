Joseph Mensah Joins Sepsi OSK In Romania

The Romanian giants, Sepsi OSK have confirmed the signing of the Ghana international, Joseph Mensah in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Mensah penned down a two-year deal after passing his medical on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old has been without a club after ending his stay with Danish club AC Horsen in December last year.

He was adjudged the best goal of the year award at the maiden edition of the Ghana Football Awards.