Christian Atsu Laments Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup Collapse

We were hugely disappointed after failing to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to Ghana winger Christian Atsu.

Ghana lost the only slot available in Group E to Egypt finishing 3rd in the qualifiers.

''We were very disappointed to not go to the World Cup, we had a lot of issues and it didn't go well,'' he told planetsport.tv

However, the former Chelsea man claims they are more focused on winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations since the people expect their generation to lift a trophy for Ghana.

"But for us now we cannot bring the World Cup back, so we are now focusing on the African Cup of Nations because the people are expecting this generation to win something for Ghana," he added.

Ghana's last triumph in the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1982 but have been semi-finalists in the last six editions in which they have been runners-up twice.

He said: "It's been almost thirty-six, thirty-seven years since Ghana won the African Cup so even the nation is more focused on that cup more than the World Cup."