Christian Atsu Not Sure Of Ghana Lifting The 2019 AFCON

Ghan international, Christian Atsu has reiterated that Ghana is not one of the favourites to clinch the 2019 Africa Cup Nations.

The four-time African champions have been tipped to lift the ultimate in 2019 having been semi-finalists with two finals in the last six editions of Africa's flagship tournament.

However, the Newcastle United star thinks otherwise.

"It's difficult because you can see Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco are doing very good, you have these teams and everything depends on the players. Everyone is working hard so I cannot say we are one of the favourites, " he told planetsport.tv

However, Atsu believes the dream of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations could be achievable with hard work, teamwork and trust.

"...but I believe that if we work hard for each other and trust each other then we will achieve our dreams."