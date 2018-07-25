Delay On Ghana Football The Right Thing – Opare Addo

THE PUBLIC Relation Officer (PRO) of Ghanaian premier league giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, Opare Kwame Addo, has offered his support to government's decision to restructure the football fraternity saying there is no need to hurry things up.

Ghana football for the past weeks has been halted due a documentary carried out by veteran investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Ghana premier league reached the fifteenth week, with Medeama leading the log at the time having amassed 27 points before the league was brought to a halt. Opare Addo sees everything right with it, so long as it will bring sanity and clarity to the game.

Speaking to Accra based radio station, Asempa FM, Opare Addo stated that the phobia outfit is against everything that will drag Ghanaian football to the mud and that everything must be done to redeem the image.

“We should make sure the sanity we want in the game is what we will get, it is unfortunate that football is not being played currently but it is worth waiting for”, Mr Opare said.

He added that the delay is important and a step in the right direction since it will bring good sense and revive the goodwill of the game. Mr Opare stated that it will be in the best interest of the country and football lovers in general.

“If the delay will bring sanity into our game, it will be best for Ghana as we will enjoy; the rot is enough and we must get rid of it.”

Opare Addo made these pronouncements when speaking on Asempa FM's sports morning show on Tuesday morning.

The Anas expose has come under heavy criticism and condemnation from the football people for his approach, whiles others have seen it to be an effective catalyst that will help clean up the system.