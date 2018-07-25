OFFICIAL: Kassim Nuhu Completes Hoffenheim Move On A Five-Year Deal

Ghana defender, Kassim Nuhu Adams has completed his move to German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

The tough-tackler signed a five-deal which keeps him at the club until 2023 after successfully passing a medical exam and completing all the necessary processes.

The German outfit paid €8m + €2m in bonuses for the services of the Ghanaian international.

The 22-year-old guardsman was a key figure for Swiss side Young Boys last season as they clinched their first league trophy in 32 years.

He made 32 appearances and scored two goals in the Swiss Super League for the Berne-based outfit last campaign.