Bayern Munich Complete Signing of Ghanaian International

German giants Bayern Munich have announced the signing of the Ghanaian-born Canadian Alphonso Boyle Davies.

After several days of negotiations between the defending Bundesliga Champions and Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps, the deal has finally been sealed and Alphonso is now a Bavarian.

Details of the deal have yet not been disclosed but it is been reported that the transfer fee is in the region of thirteen million dollars ($13million). Additional bonuses can, however, raise the fee to about nineteen million dollars ($19 million).

The 17-year-old prodigy signed a long-term contract with the 27-times German Champions and will join the team in Philadelphia-USA with Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic.

After which he is expected to return to his former club whitecaps and finish the ongoing MLS season before joining Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies who strives as a winger was born at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of Ghana but to a Liberian parent. Before sealing his move to the German Bundesliga record holders, Alphonso had been with Whitecaps since 2015 and has featured for Canada at the senior level. He has risen over the years through the ranks of the Canadian Youth team. He has played for Canada’s u17 and u20.

The new Bayern Munich boy joins fellow Ghanaian Kwesi Okyere Wreidtz who is already at the club and seen as a player with great potential.