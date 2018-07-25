BOMBSHELL: George Afriyie Accused Of Defrauding GPL Side Eleven Wonders

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Akwasi Afriyie has been accused of defrauding Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders.

According to the Financial Secretary, Yaw Owusu Ameyaw, Mr Afriyie has pocketed a sum of $24,600 which was meant for a team bus.

Mr Ameyaw revealed that the Okyeman Planners owner assured the club's management that he could lead them to purchase a bus from Japan, having lived in the Asian country for so long.

However, the former GFA Vice capo has absconded after being given the amount for the said bus.

"The bus was to cost us $65,000 and we made an initial payment of $24,600 but after he couldn't go by his promise of getting the bus for us after 37 days, we demanded our money on several occasions all no to avail. The 37 days has turned to 7 months now and we need our money," Ameyaw told FOX FM.

"George Afriyie asked me to meet him in Accra for a refund after it became clear that he could not purchase the bus for us, but after one week in Accra, I have still not been able to see him as all his known mobile numbers are off and he doesn't reply WhatsApp messages too even though he reads them.'