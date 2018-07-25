Bernard Morrison Bids Farewell To Former Club Orlando Pirates In Emotional Letter

Former Ghanaian International Bernard Morrison has bid farewell to former club Orlando Pirates in an emotional letter to the club after joining Chippa United.

The attacking midfielder is expected to start the 2018/19 PSL campaign with his new club.

The enterprising attacking midfielder ended his days with Orlando Pirates after being with the club for the past two seasons. He joined the South African Outlet in 2016 from Delhi Dynamos.

During his time at Pirates, he featured fifteen (18) times and only managed to find the back of the net once (1).

After completing his move to Chippa United, the midfielder who used to play for Obuasi Ashanti Gold back in Ghana took to social media to highlight how he has grown attached to Orlando Pirates in an emotional message.

Bernard Morison, known for his great passing abilities and technical interpretation of the game, has indeed traded Pirates for Chippa United but seems cannot detach himself from the club teaming fans.

The Ghanaian international emphasized the bond he still shares with Coach Micho’s team despite signing for Chippa United ahead of the new season in South Africa.

In a Facebook post, Bernard Morrison stated that his time with Pirates and affections showered on him by the South African powerhouse has made him grown fond of the team.

“Let me start by saying many thanks to the chairman and Orlando pirates as a whole for opening up their home to me. I will forever be grateful for that. To the team, whether we played together two seasons ago or last game, I want to thank all of you for everything you have taught me individually or collectively”, Bernard wrote.

The post reads on;

“To all of my teammates, coaches, assistant coaches thank you all for the support that has made my soccer career a lot valuable and important. It has been such a blast to be part of the team that not only works hard, but that also has a light-hearted humour that makes me laugh a lot.”

“To the most important people in my career, my fans. You guys have been so amazing, I lost count of how many times I was touched by your love and support. You guys believed in me even in times that I failed to believe in myself and I’ll forever be thankful for that”.