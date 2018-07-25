Joining US Sassuolo Was An Easy Decision - KP Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng says he didn't hesitate when US Sassuolo expressed interest in securing his services.

The Ghana international joined the Neroverdi from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and has already endeared himself with the club's faithful following his terrific pre-season performances.

The 31-year-old has revealed he said didn't think too much when the opportunity to move a return to Italy arose.

"I had a super season last term, winning the German Cup. For the first time in my career, I wanted to leave Germany with a clean and positive image.

"When Sassuolo called, I immediately said 'yes'. De Zerbi called me and he told me that we'd have a great season.

"It was an easy choice, I wanted to go back to Italy. We have a young Coach but already one of the best in Serie A.

"He makes us work hard but wants us to always end the day with a smile. I feel good and very important here, but we're waiting for the real games to come. We'll see everything there.

"Translator? Many of the players here don't speak English. I'm here for them too. Berardi? He's already showed that he's a great player, and there are new stimuli for him this season, plus the Coach really likes how he plays: for me, he'll have a great season, but the whole team are strong, We'll see where we finish, but the fans can be happy." he added.

Boateng has scored five goals in two matches for Sassuolo in their pre-season training games.