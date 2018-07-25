AshantiGold SC CEO Calls For Abrupt End Of 2017/18 GPL Season

Chief Executive Officer of Premier League side AshantiGold SC, Frederick Acheampong believes the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League must abruptly end following government's decision to ban the Ghana Football Association.

Football-related activities in the country have been brought to a halt after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece "Number12" which has uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

Several top Ghana FA officials and match officials were filmed accepting bribe to change the outcome of matches.

And according to Mr Acheampong, the 2017/18 Ghanaian top flight league should be nullified.

"The government should compensate the premier league clubs and nullify the 2017/18 league," Frederick Acheampong told Kessben FM.

"Medeama S.C and Ashanti Gold who were at the first and second position should represent Ghana in the CAF champions league and confederation cup respectively," he said.

"It's important to prepare for next season. It will help us to synchronize with Caf and European calendar," he added.

The ban came after reaching the second round of the 2017/18 premier league Zylofon Cash premier league.