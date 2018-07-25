Dr Kofi Amoah Donates $2,300 To The Black Princess

Dr Kofi Amoah, leader of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) liaison team, has donated $2,300 to the national under-20 female team, the Black Princess, as they prepare for the upcoming World Under-20 World Cup in France.

According to Dr Amoah, each member of the 23-member team would pocket $100, adding that it was a from him to the squad to motivate them as they make that bold decision to carry the flag of Ghana in this trying moment of Ghana Football.

Dr Amoah, together with his team, met all the technical handlers of the various national teams at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence said, the visitation was also to assure the various national teams, governments assurance as they prepare for the competition.

'We have come here today to let you know that Ghana is solidly behind you, the president of Ghana is well behind you.

'The task ahead is not easy especially at this moment of Ghana Football, but you have to challenge yourselves and make us proud.

'Football is business now and this is the time to showcase your God-given talents to the world, you can make it' he added.