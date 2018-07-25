Clifford Aboagye Features In Atlas FC's Draw In Mexican League

Former Ghana U-20 Captain Clifford Aboagye was in action for Mexican side Atlas FC in the club's opener against Queretaro.

The Ghanaian international midfielder, Clifford Aboagye lasted the entire duration for Atlas FC in their 2018 League opener.

The new Mexican Liga MX season commenced on Saturday, and Aboagye featured in their opening match.

Atlas FC at home at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara drew goalless with Queretaro.

The 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup Bronze shoe winner played the full throttle of the game.

Last season he featured 21 times for the red and black.

