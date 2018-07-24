Dr Nyaho Tamakloe Heap Praises On Sulley Muntari

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has hailed Sulley Muntari for his kind gesture towards the club.

The former AC Milan and Portsmouth midfielder who is currently on vacation trained with the Phobians at the Legon Ajax Park on Monday.

After the training on Monday, the Deportivo La Coruna midfielder dashed each player $100.

A total number of 22 players were at the training grounds.

However, on Tuesday morning, the former Ghana midfield dynamo offered 50 packs of assorted frozen exotic fruit and drinks to the team.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe was at the training grounds to offer his support to the team.

In an interaction with the team, the astute football administrator and politician heaped praises on Muntari for his kind gesture towards the team.

The former Premier League champions have lined up a friendly match against Liberty Professionals and Bechem United.

Football in the country has been halted following the Government’s decision to sanitize the Ghana Football Association [GFA] after a documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which has exposed the rot in Ghana football.

Below are the pictures of the Muntari training with the Phobians.

