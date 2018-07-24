All set for Coca-Cola Open African Minigolf Championship

All is set for the commencement of the 2018 Coca-Cola Open African Minigolf Championship slated for 25th to 29th July 2018.

An estimated 200 minigolfers from 16 different countries will slug it out at the Sports City Arena for the ultimate prize.

Over the weekend, the minigolfers finalised their preparations for the tournament. Over 80 players present at the Sports City Arena improved their skills around the obstacles of the brand new 18-hole Minigolf championship course.

There was also a meeting between the General Secretary of Africa Minigolf Federation Mr Talal Fattal and the African players. He took them through rules and guidelines which was followed by fruitful Q&A on the championships.

The World Minigolf Federation team have arrived in Accra and will be represented by Mr Pasi Aho who will be the tournament's director and will stand in for World MiniGolf Federation president at the opening, closing and award ceremonies.

It's worth mentioning that the foundation of minigolf kidz represented by its ambassador Mrs Alice Kobisc, has also arrived in Ghana and will be launching a completed borehole project at Ofankor township on Wed July 25th in a colourful ribbon cutting ceremony with chiefs and elders of the community.

Testing of the minigolf digital mobile scoring Wifi live system is ongoing, as it's the first time this advanced technology is being used in Africa golf scoring system.

Most of the African minigolf players have arrived and as at now, 90 out of the 100 senior players are in, with the 50 youth Ghanaian players also gearing up for their Coca-Cola Knockout Cup competition slated for Sunday, July 29th.

Rehearsals have also been completed for the Coca-Cola African entertainment night variety show of music by Ackah blah band, dance acrobat, stand-up comedy & exclusive fashion show by Elikem “The Tailor.”

The African Minigolf Championships is brought to you by GMF, coca cola, in support with MTN, Telefonika and the Major Series of Putting (MSOP) U.S.A.