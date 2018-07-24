Hearts Of Oak Line Up Friendlies With Bechem Utd And Liberty

Accra Hearts of Oak has lined up two strong friendly matches this week to keep their players fit and in good match condition, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Opare Addo has disclosed.

“God-willing we will play Bechem United in a friendly on Wednesday at our training ground. The yet again on Sunday we will play with Liberty Professionals on Sunday at the Dansoman Park”, Opare Addo shared.

Football in Ghana is still witnessing the aftermath of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative expose that highlighted the rot in the Ghana Football and in the Ghana Football Association (GFA). Government is taking steps to dissolve the GFA in a bid to clean a corrupted system and set up a new one that will have the trust of Ghanaians. Due to that, all competitive league football activities in the country has been suspended indefinitely.

Hearts of Oak in a bid to keep their players fit and ready for action any day has been keeping themselves busy with friendly matches. Opare Addo in an interview with Asempa FM stated that they do not know when the league will resume but they also do not want the players to get rusty. Hence the need for them to be playing the friendly matches.

“Nobody knows when the league will resume and we don’t want the players to be rusty as and when we are called upon the league resumes”, he said.

According to him, the technical team has drawn a specific training regime for the players to ensure they do not stress and peak too many whiles making sure they do not fall below the expected performance rate. He says it is a timely training that they are doing in this trying times.

The club’s PRO also revealed the technical team is supervising a gradual system for their training sections with the idea of playing friendly matches at the back of the minds of the players to keep them fit and in good shape.

All these are bits and parts of the training aimed at keeping the players fit for matches whiles they remain in wait for things to be resolved for football in the country to resume.