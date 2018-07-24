Inter Allies Duo Joins HB Koge For Pre-SeasonTraining

Inter Allies FC duo of Isaac Osae and Fredrick Opoku Yamoah have joined Danish Club HB Koge for training.

The duo who are on loan to USA’s USL side Penn FC are currently training with the Danish side.

They were flown to Denmark last week where they have had the opportunity to play in series of test games.

Inter Allies entered a partnership agreement with HB Koge where some talented players from Inter Allies FC will be able to switch to HB Køge to continue their development.

The cooperation was achieved through the clubs’ cooperation with Capelli Sport.

Inter Allies FC is just one of many international clubs that HB Køge has partnered with.

Other clubs include American Chicago Bridges FC, Icelandic Trottur Reykjavik, Swedish Helsingborg City FC, Dutch Excelsior and Portuguese Escola Academia Sporting.