Harry Kane: England Forward On Fifa's Best Player Shortlist

England's Harry Kane features on a 10-man shortlist for the Best Fifa Men's Player award for 2018.

The 24-year-old Tottenham forward won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia with six goals as England achieved their best finish since 1990.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and new Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo are also included.

England full-back Lucy Bronze is on the shortlist for the best women's player.

Kane went into the World Cup on the back of registering his first 30-goal haul in a Premier League season.

And he maintained that form at the finals, becoming the first English player to win the top scorers' prize since Gary Lineker in 1986.