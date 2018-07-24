Thomas Partey Named In Atletico Madrid 22 Man Squad For Preseason Tour In Singapore

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has been included in Atletico Madrid squad for the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

The combative midfielder joins twenty-one other players for the trip to Singapore for our upcoming International Champions Cup matches against Arsenal and PSG on the 26th and 30th of July.

New signing Thomas Lemar, defender Lucas Hernandez and star forward Antoine Griezmann have been left out as well after they led their country France to victory in the World Cup earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Vitolo, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto and the long-serving Juanfran are the only recognizable names in the squad.

Diego Simeone's team will face English Premier League side Arsenal on Jul 26 and French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Jul 30 at the National Stadium.