Take A Cue From FIFA For Reforms - Nyaho Advises Government

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has advised government to take a cue from how football’s world governing body, FIFA was reformed to implement same in Ghana, instead of its hard stance of wanting to dissolve the FA which could plunge local football into the abyss.

According to him, FIFA carried set up an interim process and succeeded in carrying out some significant reforms, without upsetting the foundation or the organisation of competitions, which he believes must be what the government must do, instead of the current situation which has brought association football to a complete halt.

The veteran sports administrator believes the current path on which the government wants to chart the nation’s football could lead to a quagmire if the state maintained an entrenched position on the decision to disband the FA.

“What they are trying to do now will rather destroy the football clubs in the country and that would never succeed”, he told the Graphic Sports in an interview yesterday and directed government to rather take a cue from the reorganization of FIFA after they were hit with corruption allegations.

“FIFA was never dissolved when they had issues. What it rather did was to reorganise from within,” he observed and said the latest move by government had the tendency on incurring the wrath of the world football governing body.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe was rather surprised government was applying a tough whip on the FA and wondered why similar stance was not applied to the Electoral Commission and other institutions like the Ghana Customs, Excise and Preventive Service under the Ghana Revenue Authority or the Judicial Service that had been hit by similar allegations of corruption.

The Hearts of Oak board member has consequently advised government to rather allow the other members of the FA who have not been sighted for any corrupt practices to commence the restructuring process and to get their house cleansed.

He warned that FIFA would reject any new FA formed by government and pointed to how the Nigeria FA also suffered a similar fate after their government attempted to impose a new FA to replace the already existing one.

The football administrator challenged President Akufo-Addo to desist from taking any decision that would amount to interfering with local football because any such action, contrary to what some people were making government believe, could further kill the already dying game at the local scene.