PICTURES: Essien Obtains UEFA B Coaching License

Former Chelsea and Ghana midfield kingpin, Michael Essien has obtained a UEFA B coaching certificate after completing an intensive 8 days of the UEFA B Residential Course.

The 35-year-old along with several other ex-international footballers were taken through classroom and practical sessions at the Football Association of Wales Coaching Education centre in Wales.

Essien completed the course in June 2018, and part of his lessons included analyzing some matches of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A UEFA B License is a level below the UEFA A Licence and allows holders to be head coaches of men’s amateur clubs, youth teams up to age 16, and assistant coaches for professional clubs.

